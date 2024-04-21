Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia

The 40th Anniversary of the Chicago Latino Film Festival Transcends Countries and Languages Through Diverse Storytelling

Nupur Bosmiya, La DePaulia News EditorApril 21, 2024
Attendees+engage+in+conversation+at+the+opening+screening+of+the+40th+Chicago+Latino+Film+Festival+at+the+Davis+Theatre+on+April+11%2C+2024.+People+around+Chicago+gathered+to+celebrate+the+40th+anniversary+of+the+festival+that+highlights+Latine+filmmakers+and+artists.
Nupur Bosmiya
Attendees engage in conversation at the opening screening of the 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival at the Davis Theatre on April 11, 2024. People around Chicago gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival that highlights Latine filmmakers and artists.

Crisp suits, flowing cocktail dresses, and the occasional Frida Kahlo hair-dos colored Davis Theatre on North Lincoln Ave last week as the 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival (CLFF) commenced. The opening screening of the movie ‘The Wingwalker’ was followed by an opening gala at the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center on North Western Ave. 

This film festival celebrates Latine and Hispanic filmmakers from over 20 countries worldwide, including but not limited to Mexico, Haiti, Uruguay, Paraguay, Nicaragua and Spain. Out of the 725 submissions the center received, only 50 features and 35 shorts were selected to be screened at this year’s festival. 

“Last year when I opened the film festival, I pledged that the 40th was going to be even better. And now that we open the 40th, I can reassure you that the 41[st] will be even better,” said Pepe Vargas, the executive director of the International Latino Cultural Center (ILCC) and the CLFF, during his opening remarks.

The excitement and joy were palpable as a crowd celebrated the diversity of the Latines across the globe. 

“We celebrate the difference that exists among ourselves…we wanted to share the culture of all of our countries,” Vargas said. 

As a fervent traveler, Vargas has visited many countries and his experiences have led him to be selective in his choices for the CLFF.  He looks at cinema as a “transformational weapon” that can change how people look at Latines to perceive them as they are rather than attribute them to a stereotype. 

Pepe Vargas and Mateo Mulcahy smile for the camera at the opening gala of the 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival on April 11, 2024. Vargas personally chose all the films screened at the festival. (Nupur Bosmiya)

He urges audiences to use the festival as a tool to take a trip around the world and discover these places. 

“They don’t need a passport. All they need is to stop by the Landmark Theatre, just go and see as many [films] because these stories are unique, they can’t find this anywhere else,” Vargas said.

What started as a small projection of 14 films for about 500 people in its early years has now expanded into a network of more than 2,500 filmmakers, over 5,000 artists, and about 35,000 audience members, Vargas said. 

Maximino “Max” Arciniega Jr., the co-writer, co-executive producer, and actor in ‘The Wingwalker,’ was one of those audience members in the past. This festival inspired him to pursue a career in the film industry.  

Max Arciniega delivers his opening remarks before the screening of the film “The Wingwalker,” on April 11, 2024. Arciniega is the actor, co-executive producer and co-writer of the opening film. (Nupur Bosmiya)

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life. I sat in this audience as a little kid here in Chicago [in] different theaters; Davis, Logan Square, the Landmark Century Center, and I used to sit there and watch independent movies all the time,” Arciniega said, in his speech prior to the screening.

The community in Chicago has always supported him, even when he went to Los Angeles to pursue acting, Arciniega said. 

Filmmakers featured in this festival all have a strong connection to the event. Their excitement amplified on the account of its 40th edition. 

“There’s a lot of Puerto Rican filmmakers that have come through the years and they’ve always talked about this festival. So it’s very important for me to not only be here, but to be able to be here [on] the 40th anniversary. It’s a big deal,” said Ray Figueroa, a Puerto Rican filmmaker who directed the film ‘Érase una vez en el Caribe.’ 

Matthew ‘Mateo’ Mulcahy, the Deputy Executive Director of the ILCC and CLFF said it was important to have filmmakers from different Latin American countries and the Iberian peninsula including Haiti and Belize. He notes that the film festival tries to focus on LGBTQ+, Afro-Latine and Indigenous films, especially if they’re made by female filmmakers.

“We really strive to represent the most underrepresented and marginalized communities. So of course, we have films from Puerto Rico and Mexico, but we try and concentrate on the other countries because they don’t get as much attention,” Mulcahy said. 

This kind of treatment of the content extends to the short film roster too. “I’m really interested in bringing experimental short films and new media to Latino filmmaking,” said Andrea Florens, the short film programmer for the festival. 

Florens says audiences have a negative perception of the films that come from Latin America and these perceptions are not an accurate representation of the filmmaking landscape. 

“It’s a very restrictive idea of film. And there’s a lot of innovative filmmaking that has happened in Latin America, and not a lot of people are aware of it,” she said.

The short films along with the 50 features will be screened at the 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival from April 11-April 22, 2024. 

The ILCC will close out this year’s program with a screening of the movie ‘Milonga’ by director Laura González at the Davis Theatre followed by a closing night gala at the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arte y vida
Los asistentes conversan en la proyección de apertura del 40º Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago en el Teatro Davis el 11 de abril de 2024. Personas de toda Chicago se reunieron para celebrar el 40º aniversario del festival que destaca a cineastas y artistas latines.
El 40º Aniversario del Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago Trasciende Países e Idiomas
Sharon Ferguson (left) and two other burlesque dancers bow on stage after “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” performance at Chicago’s Harris Theater on Feb. 17, 2024. The performance promoted sexual liberation through risque musical scenes and revealing clothing.
A West Side Story Burlesque Show Bridges Love and Safe Sex Through Erotic Dance
Sharon Ferguson (izquierdo) y otros dos bailarines burlescos se inclinan en el escenario después de la presentación de “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” en el Harris Theater de Chicago el 17 de febrero de 2024. La actuación promovió la liberación sexual a través de escenas musicales subidas de tono y ropa reveladora.
Un espectáculo de burlesque basado en West Side Story promueve el amor y el sexo seguro a través de baile erótico
Esta foto proporcionada por el Teatro Steppenwolf de Chicago muestra el elenco del estreno mundial de Steppenwolf de “A home what howls (o la casa que era barranco)” incluye, de izquierda a derecha, Eddie Torres, Isabel Quintero, Leslie Sophia Pérez, Charín Álvarez y el miembro del grupo Tim Hopper.
Una joven actriz latina triunfa en Chicago: Lecciones desde un salón de clases hasta el escenario de Steppenwolf
De izquierda a derecha: Anuradha Rana, profesora asociada de cine en DePaul, junto a sus estudiantes Julian Bax, Josiah Shaw y Fawad Amjad en el Día de la Innovación de DePaul el 26 de enero de 2024. Los estudiantes presentaron sus documentales en el evento.
Estudiantes de DePaul resaltan historias de inmigrantes a través de documentales
From left to right: DePaul associate professor of film Anuradha Rana stands alongside her students Julian Bax, Josiah Shaw and Fawad Amjad at DePauls Innovation Day on Jan. 26, 2024. The students presented their documentaries at the event.
DePaul students highlight immigrant stories through documentary filmmaking
More in La DePaulia
Miranda Quinn, a retention specialist for Student Social Services, works in her office on March 6, 2024. She said she guides students through the FAFSA application process.
Students with undocumented parents skeptical to submit FAFSA form
Miranda Quinn, una especialista en retención para los Servicios Sociales Estudiantiles, trabaja en su oficina el 6 de marzo de 2024. Ella dijo que guía a los estudiantes a través del proceso de solicitud de FAFSA.
Estudiantes con padres indocumentados dudan de enviar el formulario de FAFSA
Letter From the Editor: Our growing team is committed to expand coverage of the Latine community in Chicago
Letter From the Editor: Our growing team is committed to expand coverage of the Latine community in Chicago
Carta del Editor: Nuestro equipo está comprometido a ampliar la cobertura de la comunidad latina en Chicago
Carta del Editor: Nuestro equipo está comprometido a ampliar la cobertura de la comunidad latina en Chicago
Miembros de Las Valientes, un grupo que aboga por sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica, protestan en La Villita el 14 de octubre de 2023. El grupo abogó por la Ley de Karina, que protegería a las sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica.
Propuesta de ley para proteger víctimas de violencia doméstica nombrada en honor a madre latina de Chicago permanece estancada en la Asamblea General
Members of Las Valientes, a group that advocates for survivors of domestic violence, protest in Chicago’s Little Village community on Oct. 14, 2023. The group advocated for Karina’s Bill, which would protect survivors of domestic violence.
Domestic violence bill named after Latina mother killed by husband remains bottlenecked in General Assembly

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *