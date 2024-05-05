One piece at a time: Student mosaic maker creates beauty from broken glass

Dawson Hobbs sits in his studio apartment in Chicago, using tiles and glue to showcase his passion for art. As the DePaul junior pieces each detail together, a mosaic emerges, telling a story through its intricate patterns.

“Capturing images in shiny tiles allows you to see them in a new lens and appreciate them differently, frozen on a frame,” he said.

Hobbs’ mosaics range from displays of floral arrangements to customized tabletops, each a unique work of their own. His love for the art began years ago, after he found a mosaic kit at a garage sale. He began experimenting by creating works of art for his friends and family.

“The lower stakes really helped me experiment and find my groove,” he said. “I found people taking interest and appreciating the pieces.”

He has turned his passion into a job. Through his Etsy shop, he takes custom requests and transforms others’ ideas into artistic masterpieces.

“I took a leap in hoping people would trust me to make them mosaics,” Hobbs said. “The freedom of having broken glass still be beautiful allows me to be bolder and more autonomous.”

