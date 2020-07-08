ICE: International students must take in-person classes or face deportation

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities. The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for campuses to reopen even amid growing concerns about recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

International students attending college in the United States will soon have to leave the country beginning fall 2020.

An announcement made yesterday by Immigration and Customs enforcement says that students cannot take fully online course loads, and may face deportation if they don’t comply. Students attending hybrid classes may be permitted to stay.

The move will affect over 1.5 million people studying in the U.S. on either F-1 or M-1 visas, with nearly 1500 enrolled at DePaul.

Director of DePaul’s Office of International Student Services, Hiwoté Tamrat, said that the university is still in the process of getting further clarification in regards to the guidelines.

“We share your frustration, and we want you to know that we find the spirit of the guidance unnecessarily punitive,” he said in a statement. “DePaul recognizes that, as an international student, you have the same needs, fears, and concerns of all other students when considering how to continue your education in the Fall and should be allowed the same flexibility, with your health and safety as primary concerns.”

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University filed a joint lawsuit Wednesday morning asking to block the new ICE rules from going into effect.

Wednesday night, Northwestern University joined an amicus brief supporting that lawsuit, per an email obtained by The DePaulia.

“Dear members of the Northwestern community, I am horrified by the federal guidelines issued this week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” said University President Morton Schapiro in the statement. “We have joined an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit filed this morning by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that seeks to keep the new directives from going into effect.”

The decision came about as the Trump administration seeks to expand immigration restrictions while facing the ongoing pandemic, which includes the ban of work visas, green card suspensions, and limited authorization of asylum seekers.

Some campuses across the country have largely gone online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, while other schools are offering limited in-person courses this fall term.

Still, questions remain as to whether that can be done safely.

Schools like the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have said it will continuously test students for COVID-19 throughout the fall semester, using its own saliva test developed in-house.

Others, like DePaul, have only announced mask requirements and additional social distancing rules for foot traffic on campus. DePaul will also offer a mix of on-campus and online courses for the fall.

With limited access to in-person programs, the news release could increase uncertainty and place a new hurdle for immigrants.

Despite this, some professors have said they’ll offer workarounds to affected students.

“Without official action by @NorthwesternU, I will offer an in-person independent study (on any topic of their choosing) to any graduate student of @PoliSciatNU who holds an F-1 visa and needs such a class to remain legally in the United States,” said Northwestern political science professor William Hurst on Twitter.

Students at the University of California at Berkeley are working to create 1-credit in-person courses so that affected students can avoid taking all-online courses without having to transfer.

Some colleges, like NYU, Brown, and Columbia, have said they will offer hybrid classes with in-person components to mitigate affected students’ risk of deportation.

The DePaulia/ La DePaulia will continue to follow-up on this story as it develops.

Update (7/7/2020): The DePaulia/ La DePaulia has contacted the Director of DePaul’s Office of International Student Services multiple times and we have yet to hear a response.

Update: (7/8/2020): The story has been updated to include a response from DePaul’s Office of International Student Services.

Update (7/8/2020): The story has been updated to indicate the filing of a lawsuit by MIT and Harvard asking to block ICE’s efforts. Northwestern University joined an amicus brief late Wednesday in support. It also now reflects the efforts of other universities across the country to mitigate the rule’s effects.