Hundreds of Chicagoans protest ICE in downtown march

Hundreds of Chicagoans gathered Friday at Daley Plaza to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protesters marched, winding through the streets of downtown, all the way to the Federal Building that houses Chicago’s ICE center.

The protest comes four days after ICE released a new policy ending online class exemptions for international students on F-1 and M-1 visas.

Slated to kick off at 3 p.m., the protest coincided with another march advocating for the Oromo community — the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia.

Hachalu Hundessa, a popular Ethiopian singer and former political prisoner of five years, was shot dead July 29. The 34-year-old Oromo icon’s murder ignited widespread unrest in the country, resulting in over 166 people being killed.

Gallery | 4 Photos Eric Henry Protesters listening to speakers outside of Chicago's immigration and Customs Enforcement center on July 10, 2020.

The ICE protest and the Oromo march briefly combined from 3:20 to just before 4:00 p.m. Then, organizers started ushering the crowd onto Clark street, where they marched through downtown chanting, “No justice, no peace!” and “Chinga la migra!” (“F**k Border Patrol” in English) and eventually stopping in front of the Federal Building. Once there, the crowd erupted into a rapid-fire chant of, “F**k ICE, f**k ICE!”

“These [international students] are just trying to better themselves, make this a better place,” said Bee Hernandez, whose cousin is a DePaul student. “And now they have to go back unless they transfer? It’s so f**ked up.”

Protest organizer Getty Kasole — a Congolese immigrant and former green-card engineering student — said international students tend to cloister together and ignore everything but their studies.

“We don’t really care about U.S. politics,” Kasole said, “but I think now a lot of international college students that usually don’t care about politics realize that it does affect them. Just because you’re not from the U.S. you can’t just overlook people getting mistreated.”

Kasole said she believes ICE’s new policy will unify people, many of whom likely avoided political activism in the past.

“The politics of America, it actually does affect them,” she said, “and if they don’t raise their voices, [ICE is] gonna come for them next.”