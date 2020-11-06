DePaul hires Taylor Stapleton to serve as senior associate AD for revenue generation and strategic initiatives

Taylor Stapleton was hired on Friday to serve as DePaul’s senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives.

In DeWayne Peevy’s first two months as DePaul’s athletic director, he has stressed the importance of fundraising and giving the athletic department more strategic options.

Well, on Friday, Peevy hired Taylor Stapleton to serve as senior associate athletics director for revenue generation and strategic initiatives, per a release.

Stapleton will help lead DePaul’s efforts to raise revenue and offer advice for strategic initiatives.

“I want to thank DeWayne Peevy and Dr. Esteban for affording me this opportunity,” Stapleton said in a statement. “It’s a tremendous honor to work with such a dedicated and diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. From the moment I stepped foot in Lincoln Park, I knew this would be a place I could call home. I’m eager to work with our team to pursue ambitious revenue goals and push innovation to new levels at DePaul. It’s a privilege to hold a role bound with such a clear and important purpose — to provide the resources necessary for our student-athletes to achieve success at the highest level — in the classroom, on the field, and in life.”

Both Peevy and Stapleton worked together at Kentucky for multiple years, where Stapleton helped with planning, budgeting and execution of their digital marketing strategy. Peevy spent 12 years with the Wildcats, serving as deputy director of athletics for the last six years.

“I’ve had the privilege to work directly with Taylor for a number of years at Kentucky, and I’ve witnessed first-hand his commitment and passion for generating revenue in college athletics’ fast-paced environment.” Peevy said in a statement. “I’ve pledged to our student-athletes, staff, and fans that we are going to ‘Dream Big’ at DePaul. Financial resources are often necessary to turn those dreams into realities. The creation of this role will better position us to do just that and allow us to adapt to a changing landscape. Taylor’s expertise, dedication, and strategic mind will be essential as we look to pursue an ambitious path of growth.”

Peevy recently mentioned that DePaul has the lowest operating budget in the Big East. He has also spoken on the importance of increasing revenue so the athletic department can continue to improve each program.

One of the ways to increase revenue is by fundraising and improving ticket sales. Stapleton has experience with developing different ticket marketing strategies during his time at Kentucky.

He will also oversee DePaul’s ticket operations, sales and communications departments while also serving as administrator for the softball and men’s tennis programs.

Stapleton recently served as senior director of provider relationships and education for Healthcare Business Media.

At DePaul, Stapleton will serve as a member of the athletic department’s senior staff and will start on Nov. 9.