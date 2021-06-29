DePaul men’s soccer adds five freshmen

DePaul men’s soccer team have officially added five incoming freshmen, head coach Mark Plotkin announced to the athletic department on Friday.

“The group exemplifies everything we look for in a student-athlete; talented, hard-working individuals who will achieve high levels in the classroom and play with a chip on their shoulder on the field,” said Plotkin in a statement to DePaul Athletics. “They are great people and will represent DePaul in the brightest light.”

Jack Brennan is coming from Libertyville, Ill., where he played for Libertyville High school and club soccer with FC 1974.

From Surrey, England, Charlie Clancy played for Chelsea FC Academy, and with Swansea City in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

From Wauwatosa, Wis., goalkeeper Santiago Davila played club soccer for FC Wisconsin Nationals and high school soccer at Wauwatosa East High School.

Nathaniel Enriquez is coming from Carol Stream, Ill, where he played for Glenbard North High School and Eclipse Select. He was named to the ECNL All-American team after the 2017-18 season.

Julian Saldana played for Dundee Crown High School in Chicago and Eclipse Select. Following the 2018-19 season, he was named to the ECNL All-American team.

“I am thankful Coach Keever and Coach Bushue do such a phenomenal job of identifying players early, initiating the relationships, and getting out to evaluate talent,” said Plotkin. “We were all able to see the domestic group play a number of times prior to the shutdown in March and develop relationships with this group.”

The Blue Demons finished the 2021 spring season with a record of 2-5-2 after the season was moved from fall of 2020. The players will join the team in late summer as the team prepares to bounce back in fall of 2021.