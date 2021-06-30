Gov. Pritzker signs NIL bill that allows student-athletes to earn compensation

Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks at State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He spoke before signing a bill that allows college athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. (Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette via AP)

As of July 1, 2021, Illinois student-athletes will be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL). On Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act (SB 2338) that offers new opportunities for student-athletes.

“Beginning July 1st,” Pritzker said at the press conference, as reported by WICS. “Illinois collegiate student-athletes, no matter the sport and no matter the division, can take control of their destiny when it comes to their own name, image, likeness and voice.”

The Bill defines key words, such as “image” and “likeness”, while also detailing regulations for Illinois student-athletes to follow as they enter this new aspect of their lives.

DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy was also in attendance at the signing and press conference.

“At DePaul, not only are we allowing student-athletes to take full advantage of their NIL,” Peevy said. “But we’re also providing them critical training and support through the launch of our new comprehensive, entrepreneurial and brand development program called LEGACY.”

LEGACY is a new program that will help DePaul student-athletes prepare their own brands and learn how to use their name, image and likeness in the best ways. The program will work with DePaul Driehaus College of Business and College of Communication, as well as The Coleman Entrepreneurship Center.

“DePaul Athletics is eager to fully embrace this new legislation,” Peevy said. “And I’m excited and happy about it. Job well done.”