Wisconsin man arrested after attacking female DePaul students

The offender took a backpack from a student in DePaul’s Student Center.

A man was arrested near DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus after unlawfully restraining and attacking two female students at DePaul, according to Public Safety and Chicago police.

On Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m., the DePaul community received a Public Safety alert notifying the university of two instances of aggravated assault on the Lincoln Park campus.

In the first incident, Public Safety was notified that a student was attacked in the first floor bathroom of the Schmitt Academic Center (SAC) located at 2320 N Kenmore Ave. Public Safety reported in the alert that the student was able to scare off the offender using the duress button in the bathroom.

While Public Safety officers spoke with this student, they were notified of a second attack at the Sheffield Garage where another student was attacked by the same offender. This student was also able to get away and the offender fled the scene.

The same offender took a backpack from the Student Center belonging to a 22-year-old, female at DePaul just after 5:15 p.m., police say.

Chicago police identified the offender as Frank Redd, a 26-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin, according to a press release.

All three incidents occurred over the span of two hours. Police arrested Redd the same day at 5:36 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Belden.

Redd was identified by police as the offender who took the backpack from the Student Center. He was also charged in connection with the incidents of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint of a 22-year-old female at 3:58 p.m. in the Sheffield Garage, and the unlawful restraint of a 28-year-old female at 3:45 p.m. in the SAC.

According to Public Safety, all three victims were current students at DePaul.

Redd was charged with two felony counts of unlawful restraint, one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of theft.

His court date was Friday, April 14 at the Central Bond Court.