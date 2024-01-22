BREAKING: Tony Stubblefield out as DePaul men’s basketball head coach

The Tony Stubblefield era is officially over in Chicago.

On Monday morning, DePaul Athletics announced Stubblefield was relieved of his duties as head coach of the men’s basketball program after a 3-15 start.

After the change in leadership within the program, DeWayne Peevy, Vice President and Athletic Director at DePaul, released a statement:

“After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position. We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.”

The past three seasons with Stubblefield at the helm have been challenging, as evidenced by his coaching record of 28-54, including an underwhelming Big East record of 9-38. To make matters worse, the team has lost 18 straight regular season conference games, dating back to last season.

The university will immediately begin a national search for the next head men’s basketball coach. Matt Brady, Special Assistant to the Head Coach, has been appointed as interim head coach for the meantime.

Spending four seasons at Maryland under head coach Mark Turgeon, Brady served as an assistant for three years, contributing to the Terps’ success in clinching the 2020 Big Ten Championship title and making two appearances in the NCAA tournament. His impact at Maryland also involved the development of five All-Big Ten selections and two NBA Draft picks.

It remains uncertain whether DePaul will pursue high-profile candidates in its search for the next head coach. The university is currently constructing a new basketball facility and both President Robert Manuel and the school’s board have demonstrated a strong financial commitment to providing the necessary resources to secure the ideal candidate for the job.