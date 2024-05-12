Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: ENCAMPMENT FOR DIVESTMENT CONTINUES ON DEPAUL QUAD
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: ENCAMPMENT FOR DIVESTMENT CONTINUES ON DEPAUL QUAD
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
LIVE UPDATES: ENCAMPMENT ON DPU QUAD

Met Gala review: Floral fantasies and archival designer dreams

Elizabeth Gregerson, Contributing WriterMay 12, 2024
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York.

For some of us, the Met Gala feels like an annual holiday party we’ll never be invited to. Falling on the first Monday in May every year, as attendees wear their designer custom made outfits, we watch it all from our couches at home praying to a legion of fashion gods that guests will understand the theme. 

What began as a night for New York socialites to flaunt their financial donations in 1948 has become the invitation-only, live-streamed fashion event of the year. In reality, the Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. 

Hosted by Vogue magazine and overseen by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, tickets for this year’s Met Gala were $75,000 per person and (at least) $350,000 per table

Luxury fashion brands like Thom Browne, Schiaparelli, Givenchy and others use the Gala as an opportunity to invite celebrities to sit at their table, with the understanding that said celebrities will wear their brand down the carpet and up the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum. 

All the money raised goes to the Costume Institute, enabling the Gala to coincide  with the debut of a new museum exhibit each year. 

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Garden of Time,” saw celebrities in colorful florals, fairy tale fantasies and mythological motifs. The Costume Institute’s exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” inspired designers to reference and recreate iconic fashion moments from the past. 

Here are some of my personal favorites from the event:

Zendaya in Maison Margiela

Designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, this gown references a 1999 Galliano collection with Dior. Foregoing flowers, the peacock-colored dress incorporates leaves, grape vines, feathers and a hummingbird to offer a unique perspective of the “Garden of Time” theme. 

Quannah Chasinghorse in H&M

I admit, I love anything in this shade of blue, but Chasinghorse’s H&M gown took my breath away the moment I saw it. The structural intricacy it takes to make satin fabric look like it’s floating, paired with the personal details from Chasinghorse’s cultural heritage, make this dress one of a kind. 

Quannah Chasinghorse attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 

Teyana Taylor in The Blonds

Both sumptuous and stunning, Taylor’s gown from The Blonds was an exquisite example of sticking to the theme while standing out in a look that exudes elegance. The velvet dress blended the perfect shades of rose-red. The silhouette and neckline gave us the exact amount of drama we’re looking for at the Met Gala. Taylor’s entire ensemble made me desperate to either spend an evening at the Opera or to sign up for tango lessons. Probably both. 

Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

Is it controversial  to say: if I could wear any dress from the night, it would be this one? The Thom Browne gown was stark white with crisp black trim that served as the perfect backdrop for bright yellow floral accents. Paired with Hadid’s makeup and hair, the look reminded me of a sunny spring day! Vogue reported that “20 artisans spent 5,000 hours hand-embroidering 2.8 million micro bugle beads” to create the gown, so perhaps this fashion moment was not as effortlessly chic as Hadid made it seem. 

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 

Tyla in Balmain

You didn’t think I was going to forget the dress made of sand, did you? For her Met Gala debut, South African singer Tyla wore a custom Balmain gown that was so structured, it required her to be lifted and carried up the stairs — iconic. Even more iconic was the video of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing cutting the bottom off the sandy creation, enabling Tyla to walk once she made it into the museum. 

Tyla attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 

Zendaya in Givenchy 

And finally, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach made our fashion hearts flutter for a second time with a second look. It literally shut down the carpet. The all-black gown was another Galliano creation, this time from his 1996 collection with Givenchy. The look’s cherry on top — literally — was Zendaya’s headpiece: a bouquet of flowers by Philip Treacy for Givenchy. 

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Related Stories:

Afro-Latine Music and Fashion Exhibit

Dressing up for Class, Love or Hate?

Chalupa: Skater Clothing Brand
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts/Life
Wasian DeJamz
Wasian DeJamz
Demons on the Run: DePaul students start new running club for beginners and pros alike
Demons on the Run: DePaul students start new running club for beginners and pros alike
I can’t be telling other people’s stories anymore: Trans filmmaker and DePaul alumna Vera Drew on “The People’s Joker”
'I can’t be telling other people’s stories anymore': Trans filmmaker and DePaul alumna Vera Drew on “The People’s Joker”
Dawson Hobbs, a DePaul junior, sits at his workspace in his Chicago apartment on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. When creating a custom piece, Hobbs often listens to Grouplove, one of his favorite bands.
One piece at a time: Student mosaic maker creates beauty from broken glass
Maura Wolf of Ur Mom sings during the final performance of the Battle of the Bands in the Student Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Attendees casted ballots at the end of the night to decide who would win.
Behind the scenes at Battle of the Bands
“Civil War” review: A student journalist’s perspective
“Civil War” review: A student journalist’s perspective

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *