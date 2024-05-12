Mother’s Day DeJamz

“Careless Whisper” by George Michael

I went back and forth between including this song or “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” but this one is so iconic that it ultimately won the George Michael battle. Before she says anything, yes, Mom, I know that “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” was from Wham! and not just George Michael. You have Wham!’s “Make It Big” on vinyl and used it as a convoluted clue in an Easter scavenger hunt. It’s burned into my brain. To my poor, confused readers: Every other DeJamz is for you; let me have this very meta-conversation with my mom. Thank you.