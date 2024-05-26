Lilly’s Final DeJamz

Senior year: “September” by Chestnut Bakery

This year has taught me to live alongside the best and worst moments' life has to offer. Without getting too cheesy, these past few weeks, and those ahead, will be the most challenging yet exciting of my life, and I’ve been struggling to cope. Days after graduation, I'll be moving an additional 1,000 miles from home to start a job at a daily paper in Bozeman, Montana, a place I've dreamed of living. However, back in Vermont, my mom—my biggest supporter, confidant and cheerleader—will begin cancer treatment. Change has always been difficult for me. Being so far from home makes me feel like a child longing for my mother's embrace, but that's no longer possible. As I step into an unknown future, I must trust that life will be okay, even if it is different. I will make the most of each moment, treating each as a tiny miracle.