The DePaulia
The DePaulia
The DePaulia

Lilly’s Final DeJamz

Lilly Keller, Editor in ChiefMay 26, 2024
So, my dedicated readers, we’ve officially reached the end of the line. For my swan song, I wanted to reflect on my four wonderful, tumultuous and, at times, downright grizzly years at DePaul, and how I’ve grown. As I embark on my final DeJamz, which has become a diary for me, as my dedicated readers know, I want to thank each of you for witnessing my best and worst through these silly song collections. My love to you.

Freshman year: “Everyday is Like Sunday” by Morrissey

F*ck Morrissey. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, few songs were played as much as this one during my freshman year. While it seems like a distant memory to some, I don’t think I’ll ever forget my freshman year, which I completed from my childhood bedroom. Without a doubt, this was one of the lowest points in my life, as I was quite literally living the same day on repeat. Fortunately, even the bleakest situations improve! Shout out to my parents for putting up with me that year; you deserve financial compensation.

Sophomore year: “The Running Kind” by Johnny Cash

Fun fact: the first time I set foot on campus was my sophomore year, which was also my first time in Chicago! Coming from rural Vermont, "overwhelmed" is an understatement for those first few weeks in the city. However, this was my first taste of true independence and I loved it. While not every second was perfect, this was the year I found some of my best friends and also joined The DePaulia! In honor of my first-ever DeJamz being Johnny Cash-themed, I thought it fitting to do a callback, as this song was on repeat all sophomore year.

Junior year: “Sun Bleached Flies” by Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain defined my junior year — a time filled with feeling like I was falling behind, yet somehow putting 110% into everything I did. However, as you all know, I’m like a rubber band; I always bounce back! Like this song of resilience, last year taught me perseverance and not to doubt myself and my life choices, even when I desperately wanted to.

Senior year: “September” by Chestnut Bakery

This year has taught me to live alongside the best and worst moments' life has to offer. Without getting too cheesy, these past few weeks, and those ahead, will be the most challenging yet exciting of my life, and I’ve been struggling to cope. Days after graduation, I'll be moving an additional 1,000 miles from home to start a job at a daily paper in Bozeman, Montana, a place I've dreamed of living. However, back in Vermont, my mom—my biggest supporter, confidant and cheerleader—will begin cancer treatment. Change has always been difficult for me. Being so far from home makes me feel like a child longing for my mother's embrace, but that's no longer possible. As I step into an unknown future, I must trust that life will be okay, even if it is different. I will make the most of each moment, treating each as a tiny miracle.

