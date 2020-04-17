DePaul alum Quigley falls to Zach Lavine in NBA Horse Competition

Thursday night didn’t go as well as Sunday did for women’s basketball alumni Allie Quigley, who lost to Chicago Bulls star Zach Lavine in the semi-finals of the ESPN NBA Horse Competition. The Chicago Sky star pushed Lavine to H-O-R before the 2-time NBA slam dunk champ took to the skies for a couple of between the legs layups that put Quigley’s tournament to rest. Lavine went on to lose to Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr in the finals.

Quigley joined former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings as one of the two WNBA players in the tournament and defeated Chris Paul in the first round on Sunday night. Quigley, playing from her Deerfield, Illinois home couldn’t replicate that against Lavine.

The DePaul grad (’08) helped lead the Blue Demons to four straight NCAA tournament appearances in her time at DePaul including a 2006 Sweet Sixteen appearance. She then was in and out of the WNBA before landing a spot on her hometown Sky in 2013 where she has garnered a sixth-woman of the year award and two all-star appearances.

Quigley, who broke the WNBA 3-point contest record, couldn’t make the off-the-backboard to a between-the-legs layup that Lavine made, ending her appearance.