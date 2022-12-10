DePaul takes care of Loyola, dominate in crosstown clash

The Red Line Rivalry belongs to the Blue Demons once again. After a 78 to 52 win over the Ramblers on Wednesday, DePaul improved to 6-3 on the season.

Head coach Doug Bruno and his team dominated from the start. It was evident early on that the Blue Demons’ overall size would give them an advantage throughout the game.

Bruno credited the team’s focus in the win, saying they don’t take any team lightly. With four games in nine days, Bruno said focus is their key to continue producing and hopefully coming away with a win.

DePaul had a +18 margin on the glass, out-rebounding the Ramblers 44 to 26.

The Ramblers lead only lasted 38 seconds of the game, before DePaul took it away and ran with it. In the 5:59 minute of the third quarter the Blue Demons had their largest lead of the game at 36 points.

DePaul’s stout defense led to easier offensive baskets, as they caused 19 Rambler turnovers, leading to 29 points. At the half DePaul enjoyed a 40-15 lead, as they allowed the fewest points in a quarter (2 points) since the NCAA moved to four quarters of regulation play in the 2015-2016 season.

Nine games into the season, Bruno’s team have found what looks like an identity through the play of sophomore Aneesah Morrow and junior Darrione Rogers.

Rogers finished the game with 20 points, shooting 4/6 from three. She has taken the next step in her game, increasing her ability to score not just from the three but also in the mid-range, and with her ability to get the rim in the paint.

Bruno said he wants to see consistency from the guard in her third season, not only for herself but for everybody to see.

This was Rogers third 20-point game of the season, and was even able to achieve a career-high 36 points through nine games. Rogers at times has gotten cold in games, not being able to score as much as her team needs her to.

“Overall just being more consistent,” Rogers said. “Just letting it get to me, and getting my teammates involved early, so that can open up things for me as well.”

Morrow had her usual double-double performance with 25 points and 15 rebounds. This is her seventh double-double of the season, and her fifth in a row.

Adding to her paint and post game presence, Morrow has expanded her game to more of the three and mid-range, as each game she has gotten comfortable creating opportunities from different areas of the court.

“I really want to expand my game, I feel like I can be a guard and play all positions of the basketball court.” Morrow said.

This is DePaul’s fifth straight win over Loyola, as they have played in consecutives years dating back to the 2018-2019 season.

DePaul (6-3, 1-0 Big East) will play another close rival on Saturday, as they get set for a Big Ten match against Northwestern.

Last season’s game on Nov. 21, saw the Blue Demons take a narrow 78-75 victory in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Bruno spoke about the Wildcats and how they would match up against his Blue Demons.

“They have great size, really good athletic guard play, and their coach does a great job,” Bruno said. “I think this is going to be a challenge for us right away. The players really need rest.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST at Welsh-Ryan Arena, with coverage in the Big Ten Network.