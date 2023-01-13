Late rally falls short as DePaul drops another game to No. 25 Villanova 71-64

DePaul has lost three straight for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. After Wednesday night’s 71-64 loss to No. 25 Villanova at Wintrust Arena, the Blue Demons find themselves with their backs against the wall.

Unlike many games so far this season, DePaul commanded the first quarter. They controlled the pace of the game early and dominated the paint, as Morrow and senior Jorie Allen each had 8-points all under the basket.

Allen did not see another shot until late in the third quarter after shooting 4-of-4 in the first. Her next basket came under four minutes in the fourth when she made DePaul’s first three.

Morrow notched a double-double, but shot 12-of-34 in a night where she struggled to score. Junior Darrione Rogers’ performance was one she’s likely to want to forget. Tallying her first point in the third quarter from a free throw, Rogers went 1-of-10 from the field with five turnovers and a plus/minus of minus nine.

DePaul’s late fourth-quarter comeback started with its defense when Morrow and senior Anaya Peoples combined for six steals, leading to transition baskets.

Senior Kendall Holmes and Allen knocked down back-to-back threes, which were DePaul’s only two of the game as it brought Villanova’s lead to within six points.

Costly turnovers resulted in the Blue Demons falling short once again. This is the first time Doug Bruno and his DePaul team have lost three-straight Big East games since the 2007 season.

DePaul donned their red alternate uniforms for the first time this season, paying tribute to the late former DePaul assistant coach Maggie Dixon while also raising awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

Dixon coached at DePaul from 2001-2005 before passing from complications due to an enlarged heart in 2006 at the age of 28.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, sophomore Aneesah Morrow and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist were both named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List. The list was announced by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

As DePaul’s hopes for a potential NCAA Tournament window drastically narrows, the Blue Demon’s will need to stack wins to close the season, and give it all they can to try and win the Big East Tournament come March 3.

DePaul (10-7,3-3) will host Xavier (7-10,0-8) on Saturday Jan. 14, in a must win game to close out its seven game home stand. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CST and can be seen on FloSports.