DePaul community alerted after two sex offenses on campus

An investigation is underway at DePaul after two sex offenses were reported to Public Safety on Sept. 1.

The first offense occurred on Aug. 29 in the Student Center during the movie night event, which is a DePaul-sponsored welcome week event. It involved non-consensual physical contact, according to a Public Safety email alert.

On the night of Aug. 31, the same offender performed a non-consensual act in Corcoran Hall, according to Public Safety.

In response to the sex offenses, Russell Dorn, a spokesperson for DePaul, said DePaul values the safety of its students and has launched an investigation to look into the two events. There have been no further cases mentioned to the public about the investigation.

“Consistent with institutional policies and protocols in such cases, preliminary actions have been taken to address this matter,” Dorn said on behalf of the university. “Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to share specifics concerning those actions.”

For those who have been impacted by sex offenses on campus, as well as any general harrassment on campus, DePaul suggests using its on-campus confidential resources. Some of the confidential resources are connecting with University Counseling and Psychological Services (UCAPS) to meet with either a therapist or a psychiatrist, speaking to a pastoral counselor in the Division of Mission and Ministry (DMM) or speaking with a staff member in the Office of Health, Promotion and Wellness (HPW).

There are also non-confidential resources students can use such as speaking to a staff member in the Dean of Students office, the LGBTQA Resource Center or by speaking to a Public Safety officer.

“DePaul does all it can to empower students who are impacted by sexual harassment and violence to be the decision-makers about what next steps are best and make sense for them,” Dorn said on behalf of the university.

Students or DePaul community members who have further information for the investigation can report information to the Office of Gender Equity by either submitting a report form, calling (312-362-8970) or emailing [email protected]

Connect with Kiersten Riedford: @kriedford | [email protected]