DeJamz – November exhaustion

As the temperature begins to slip and shades of gray perpetually swallow the sun, I, like many others, am starting to feel the full weight of fall quarter on my shoulders. Perhaps it is the ungodly amount of assignments that threaten to pull me under as I write this, but these past 10 weeks have been as taxing as they have been rewarding.

However, while I may complain, we are almost to the finish. With only a handful of days left until the holy grail of breaks, I invite you to take a moment and rest because if anyone deserves a second to breathe, it’s you.

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” – Bob Dylan

I don’t care what anyone says, Bob Dylan’s version of this song will always be the best. Sorry, Guns N’ Roses. Something about the soft lull of the guitar combined with Dylan’s melancholy lyrics simultaneously makes me want to cry and stare at a wall unmoving for hours. If you’re looking for a song encapsulating November’s colorless yet sentimental vibes, look no further.

“Exile” – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

While I may be a casual fan of Swift, this song will always be one of my favorites. Something so unspeakably tragic lingers within the narrative Swift and Iver craft about two ex-lovers running into each other after everything is said and done. I’m also pretty sure “I think I’ve seen this film before / And I didn’t like the ending” is one of the catchiest lyrics of all time.

“Inside Out” – Duster

In truth, treating DeJamz like my diary fashion, I find few songs quite as depressing as this one. Unfortunately, I ruined this song for myself after listening to it constantly after my dog unexpectedly died last December. Therefore, I am flooded with memories of crying with my parents at 3:00 a.m. While I hope you all hold fonder connections with this song, I cannot help but feel that this song’s bleak melody was meant to be listened to when mourning an unanticipated loss.

I Bet on Losing Dogs – Mitski

I am just now realizing the irony of talking about my dead dog and having “I Bet on the Losing Dogs” follow. Easily one of Mitski’s most depressing songs, there is something about the metaphor of “betting on losing dogs” that makes me want to walk into oncoming traffic. For the maximized effect of this melody, I recommend listening to it while walking to your 8:00 a.m. class when it’s extra windy and has a maximum temperature of 40 degrees.

“A Lot’s Gonna Change” – Weyes Blood

If there is one thing that makes me despondent, it is songs that yearn to retire to the simplicity of childhood. Whatever you do, I urge you not to think of your younger self when listening to this song. Don’t do it. This larger-than-life melody always puts me in a simultaneously wistful yet hopeful headspace, or what I have deemed the best time to procrastinate every single expectation of myself.