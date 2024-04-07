Lover girl spring DeJamz

“In My Dreams:” Kali Uchis

I couldn’t possibly write a DeJamz mentioning Patrick and Tanya’s wedding without adding some Kali Uchis into the mix. I begrudgingly admit that Patrick and Tanya are solely responsible for any and all of my interests that are deemed cool, whether it be wearing baggy pants or listening to Kali Uchis. They first showed me this song in the summer of 2018. With the pop beat and Uchis’ beautiful vocals, it is the perfect song to rid yourself of winter heartbreak and remind you of better days ahead. Also, a frequent send when a boy who seems like they knows a little too much about music asks you, “what’s your song of the day?”.