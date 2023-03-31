No. 22 Northwestern routs DePaul with 20-1 blowout to spoil home opener

The No. 22 Northwestern Wildcats blew past the DePaul Blue Demons by a score of 20-1 at Cacciatore Stadium Tuesday afternoon. DePaul softball’s home opener was spoiled after Northwestern’s offensive firepower was too much for senior Brenna Smith and the rest of the pitching staff to overcome.

After being the favorite to come out of the Big East this season, DePaul softball continued to show its inconsistency on the field, falling to a 9-17 overall record and 1-5 in conference play.

Smith took the mound for DePaul, but couldn’t find a way to make it out of the first inning, struggling against the Wildcats offense. Smith’s record fell to 2-7 in the circle and recorded only two outs and striking out one, while allowing six earned runs and three walks.

The Wildcats led 3-0 early in the first inning, but a three-run homer to deep left center field by sophomore Lauren Sciborski broke the game open, putting Northwestern up 6-0. Smith was pulled moments later and replaced by sophomore Katie Pierce.

Northwestern’s offense didn’t stop there, scoring at least three runs in each inning except for the fifth and final frame.

Northwestern senior outfielder Angela Zedak led the offense, going 3-3 from the plate, hitting a double and two home runs, while recording a season-high seven RBI’s.

The Blue Demons’ bats struggled against Wildcat graduate starter Danielle Williams who tossed four and one-third innings. Williams allowed just one earned run and one hit, while recording 10 strikeouts.

DePaul’s only run came from junior outfielder Nicole Sullivan leading off the fifth inning with a walk. Moments later, senior outfielder Grace Frazier reached on a fielder’s choice and then sophomore infielder Carly Alvers singled to center field to load the bases.

Sophomore infielder Baylee Cosgrove reached first base on an infield single that allowed Sullivan to score from third.

DePaul (9-17, 1-5) continues its homestand with its conference home opener against Providence (9-17, 2-7). First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Cacciatore Stadium and the broadcast will be streamed on FloSoftball.com.